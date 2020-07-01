NBA: Nuggets reportedly shut down training centre after Covid-19 positives

DENVER, COLORADO (REUTERS) - The Denver Nuggets closed their training facility over the weekend after two members of their party that was set to travel to Orlando for the season's restart tested positive for Covid-19, American media reported on Tuesday (June 30).

The Denver Post and ESPN reported that the team's 35-person party made up of players, coaches and staff was tested on Saturday. The reports did not specify who tested positive but said the facility will be reopened based on the results of ongoing tests.

The team and the league did not comment on the reports.

Last week, the league said 16 of 302 players had tested positive for Covid-19 and were in self-isolation.

The team was set to travel on July 7 to Florida where the NBA plans to restart the suspended season on July 30 at Disney World, with all games, practices and housing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Orlando resort.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said this month that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March while center Nikola Jokic tested positive in Serbia last week.

The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference standings, behind the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, and they are scheduled to play the Miami Heat on Aug 1 in their first game after the hiatus.