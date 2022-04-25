NBA: Nuggets avoid play-off sweep as Bucks, Heat take 3-1 leads

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and the Denver Nuggets avoided being swept out of the National Basketball Association play-offs on Sunday (April 24), holding off the Golden State Warriors 126-121.

The 27-year-old Serbian big man, last season's NBA Most Valuable Player, also delivered eight rebounds and six assists as the Nuggets pulled within 3-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series to force a fifth game on Wednesday in San Francisco.

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and the Eastern Conference top-seeded Miami Heat pushed their series leads to 3-1 with lopsided victories.

The Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 119-95 and the Heat dominated the Atlanta Hawks 110-86.

Jokic acknowledged that the Nuggets were determined to avoid a sweep on their home floor against the Warriors.

"We put up the fight," he said. "We didn't want to get swept. We have more pride in ourselves."

After Stephen Curry nailed a long jumper to give Golden State a 121-119 lead with 1min 21sec to play, Jokic made a lay-up, Monte Morris sank a go-ahead jumper with 33 seconds remaining and, after a steal by Austin Rivers, Jokic fired a pass to Will Barton for the deciding corner three-pointer with 8.3 seconds remaining.

"I was just trying to attack and I just saw the pass in the corner," said Jokic.

No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a play-off series, but Jokic says the Nuggets have the spirit to make history.

"We've really got our second wind, so why not?" he said.

In the 2020 play-offs played in the coronavirus bubble, the Nuggets became the first team to rally from 3-1 down in a series twice in the same post-season.

"Obviously, out of all the teams in the play-offs, we're probably the most comfortable being down 3-1," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. "Can I say we have them right where we want them? No. But we're alive."