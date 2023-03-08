NBA: No Giannis, no problem as Bucks sink Orlando; Sixers down Wolves

ORLANDO – The Milwaukee Bucks shrugged off the absence of star man Giannis Antetokounmpo to tighten their grip on top spot in the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Eastern Conference on Tuesday with a 134-123 road win over the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks lost All-Stars Antetokounmpo to illness and Jrue Holiday because of a sore neck, but still moved 2½ games clear of the Boston Celtics with a clinical offensive display that saw Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Jevon Carter share the scoring around.

“I really think it’s just the caliber of players we have,” Lopez said on ESPN on how Milwaukee have players who can step up.

“We’ve got guys who are high basketball IQ and are unselfish, team first. It’s great to have a couple of those guys, but to have a bench full of them, we’re really lucky.”

The centre finished with 26 points after shooting 64.3 per cent from the field while Middleton and Carter both chipped in with 24 points apiece for Milwaukee.

Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, and Joe Ingles also finished in double digits for the Bucks, who have now won nine straight games on the road.

Milwaukee – who saw their 16-game unbeaten streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers last Saturday – improved to 47-18 at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are 45-21.

The Bucks were always in control against Orlando on Tuesday, leading from the end of the first quarter onwards and maintaining a comfortable double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer singled out Lopez for praise following the win.

“We tend to talk about his defence so much but offensively he’s been really good – it was great to get him going early,” he said.

“It’s good to see him scoring in a variety of ways... we’re fortunate for all the different things he can do.”

In Minneapolis, the Sixers rolled to a third straight victory with a 117-94 blowout over the Timberwolves.