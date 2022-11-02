NBA: Nets slump again to Bulls after Nash sacking

NEW YORK – Zach Lavine produced a fourth-quarter scoring blitz as the Chicago Bulls piled on the misery for the crisis-hit Brooklyn Nets with a 108-99 win on Tuesday.

A tumultuous day that began with Brooklyn’s sacking of head coach Steve Nash ended with the Nets blowing a 12-point third-quarter lead as Chicago surged to victory at the Barclays Center.

Interim coach Jacque Vaughn took over on the sidelines for the Nets, but could only watch in dismay as Brooklyn wilted in the fourth quarter once again.

Chicago outscored the Nets 31-19 in the fourth quarter, with Lavine raining down 20 points in the final frame to finish with 29 points, including five assists and four rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan provided offensive support with 20 points while Goran Dragic added 15 and Patrick Williams 12. Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points from the bench.

The Nets meanwhile saw Kevin Durant tally 32 points with nine rebounds and six assists while Royce O’Neale chipped in with 20 points. Yuka Watanabe and Nic Claxton both added 10 points apiece.

Kyrie Irving meanwhile had a frustrating night for Brooklyn, finishing with four points after shooting just 2-of-12 from the field.

Brooklyn fell to 2-6 with the defeat and are languishing near the foot of the Eastern Conference while Chicago improved to 4-4, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Nash, who was twice named the National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP during his playing career, was hired in 2020 despite a lack of coaching experience and took the team to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

“After much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.” AFP, REUTERS