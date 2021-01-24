NBA: Nets rebound with high-scoring victory over Heat

(REUTERS) - Kevin Durant scored 31 points as the Brooklyn Nets never trailed and survived multiple fourth-quarter comeback attempts by the Miami Heat and a career-high 41-point night by Bam Adebayo in a 128-124 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory Saturday (Jan 23) in New York.

Kyrie Irving added 18 of his 28 points in the fourth.

Joe Harris added 23 and tied a career-high with seven three-pointers.

James Harden did not make a field goal until the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points and 11 assists as Brooklyn shot 53.7 per cent, tied a season best with 19 three-pointers, and collected a season-high 34 assists.

Adebayo surpassed his previous career-high of 30 points on Dec 10, 2019, and made 14 of 20 shots but did not hit a field goal in the final 51/2 minutes.

Goran Dragic added 19 while Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn finished with 18 apiece as the Heat shot 70 per cent in the fourth and 47.2 per cent overall.

The Nets rebounded from two losses in Cleveland by starting off fast, leading by as many as 18 before surviving Miami's rallies in the fourth.