NBA: Nets hold off Pacers for second win of season, Bucks march on

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Durant scored 36 points on a milestone night on Monday to help the Brooklyn Nets fend off the Indiana Pacers 116-109 – arresting a four-game slide and claiming a badly needed second win of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.
Durant’s tally for the night at the Barclays Centre also moved him to 19th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with his 25, 754 points pushing him ahead of his idol Vince Carter (25,728).
“Vince Carter is the first player I watched and idolised as a kid, so it’s pretty cool to pass him up,” the 34-year-old said.
Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 19 for the Nets, who led by as many as 24 points but were tied at 100-100 with 6:54 to play.
“We stayed poised,” Durant said in an on-court post-game interview.
“They threw a lot of junk in the game, running and jumping us at half court, pressuring us, trying to speed the game up. We took our time, guys made shots down the stretch, got stops as well.”
Brooklyn took a 92-85 lead into the final quarter, but Indiana tied it up on Chris Duarte’s driving lay-up.
Brooklyn answered with a two-handed dunk from Claxton off a miss by Irving and a pull-up jump shot from Durant – who finally clinched the victory with a pair of free-throws.
After watching his star-studded team get off to a struggling start this season, Nets coach Steve Nash said he liked what he saw from them.
“The win is nice, but I care much more about the process,” Nash said.
“I thought our process was great, our spirit was great. We were connected. We played hard.”
It may have been a poor start to the season for the Nets, but that has most certainly not been the case for the Milwaukee Bucks who, after a hard-fought 110-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons, remain the only unbeaten team in the league, improving to a 6-0 record.
The Bucks, led by 31 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, were up by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, but were pushed to the wire by the Pistons.
Cade Cunningham, who led Detroit with 27 points, was off-target twice in the final minute – with the Bucks’ lead down to three – and two free-throws from Milwaukee centre Brook Lopez proved to be enough.
Lopez finished with 24 points and Jrue Holiday added a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who play the Pistons again on Wednesday.
Over at the Spectrum Centre, Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell produced two clutch jump shots in the final 1:26 as the Kings rallied from a 15-point half-time deficit to beat the Hornets 115-108 in Charlotte.
Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Mitchell came off the bench to add 23 for the Kings, who notched their second straight win after starting the season 0-4.
Charlotte – coming off an over-time victory over the NBA champions Golden State Warriors on Saturday – were led by 28 points from P.J. Washington.
“What a game from our guys,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.
“When you go on the road, a lot of times to get a win it’s just about mental toughness.”
Paul George was the hero in Los Angeles, his fall-away basket with 6.2 seconds remaining lifting the Clippers to a 95-93 victory over the Houston Rockets. The margin stood up when George, who scored 35 points, grabbed the rebound of Eric Gordon’s miss with 2.3 seconds to play in a game that featured 19 lead changes.
In Washington, James Harden scored 23 points and handed out 17 assists to fuel the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers in a 118-111 victory over the Wizards.
Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for the Sixers and Georges Niang made four three-pointers on the way to 12 points as Philadelphia won despite the absence of star centre Joel Embiid, who was sidelined by illness.
In Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz withstood a 37-point performance from Memphis star Ja Morant in a 121-105 victory over the Grizzlies.
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Jazz, whose 6-2 record is a surprise of the early season. AFP