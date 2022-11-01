NBA: Nets hold off Pacers for second win of season, Bucks march on

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Durant scored 36 points on a milestone night on Monday to help the Brooklyn Nets fend off the Indiana Pacers 116-109 – arresting a four-game slide and claiming a badly needed second win of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Durant’s tally for the night at the Barclays Centre also moved him to 19th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, with his 25, 754 points pushing him ahead of his idol Vince Carter (25,728).

“Vince Carter is the first player I watched and idolised as a kid, so it’s pretty cool to pass him up,” the 34-year-old said.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 19 for the Nets, who led by as many as 24 points but were tied at 100-100 with 6:54 to play.

“We stayed poised,” Durant said in an on-court post-game interview.

“They threw a lot of junk in the game, running and jumping us at half court, pressuring us, trying to speed the game up. We took our time, guys made shots down the stretch, got stops as well.”

Brooklyn took a 92-85 lead into the final quarter, but Indiana tied it up on Chris Duarte’s driving lay-up.

Brooklyn answered with a two-handed dunk from Claxton off a miss by Irving and a pull-up jump shot from Durant – who finally clinched the victory with a pair of free-throws.

After watching his star-studded team get off to a struggling start this season, Nets coach Steve Nash said he liked what he saw from them.

“The win is nice, but I care much more about the process,” Nash said.

“I thought our process was great, our spirit was great. We were connected. We played hard.”

It may have been a poor start to the season for the Nets, but that has most certainly not been the case for the Milwaukee Bucks who, after a hard-fought 110-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons, remain the only unbeaten team in the league, improving to a 6-0 record.