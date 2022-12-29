NBA: Nets edge Hawks to push winning streak to 10 games

ATLANTA – The Brooklyn Nets have surged up the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Eastern Conference standings, and it was largely thanks to the winning mentality in the team, according to Kyrie Irving.

On Wednesday night in Atlanta, the Nets pushed their NBA winning streak to 10 games in dramatic style, rallying in the second half and then hanging on to edge the Hawks 108-107.

Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Kevin Durant added 26 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists for the Brooklyn – whose winning streak is their longest since the 2005-06 season and the longest in the league this season.

The franchise record is 14, set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.

“For me specifically, when the fourth quarter hits, it’s winning time,” Irving said after the Nets improved to 23-12, just behind the Boston Celtics (25-10).

“That’s all I really know. When I’m out there with that group to start the fourth, I know K.D. is resting a little bit, so I just have to raise my aggression level and raise my efficiency up, and I’m grateful to have the trust of my teammates and coaching staff.”

The game was just one of the close ones around the league on Wednesday, with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 and the Chicago Bulls downing the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime.

In Atlanta, the absence of Hawks leading scorer Trae Young as well as Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter did not stop the hosts from taking a 63-56 lead after a first half in which Atlanta made just one turnover to Brooklyn’s eight.

But the Nets clawed their way back in the third and Irving scored eight straight points with a layup and two three-pointers to push the Nets’ lead to 93-82 early in the fourth.

He then fed Yuta Watanabe for a floater that gave Brooklyn a 13-point lead with 8min 40sec remaining.

The Hawks, led by Dejounte Murray’s 24 points, responded and tied the score at 104-104 with 1:48 to go.

Durant made a pair of baskets sandwiched around one for Atlanta’s John Collins and the Nets escaped with the win.