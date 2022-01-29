NBA: Morant the engine driving red-hot Grizzlies; Nuggets win fourth straight game

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - Ja Morant lit a fire under Memphis' offence, delivering a triple-double as the red-hot Grizzlies rolled over the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday (Jan 28) night in Memphis in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The point guard finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Grizzlies (34-17).

Morant is averaging 35.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists over his past five games.

He was coming out of one of his best games of the season on Wednesday as he celebrated being selected to his first NBA all-star starting line-up earlier that day by scoring a season-high 41 points in a win over San Antonio.

He shot just under 50 per cent from the field (10 of 22) after having made 50 per cent or better six times this month.

Brandon Clarke finished with 22 points for the Grizzlies, who won for the 15th time in 18 games. Jaren Jackson Jr chipped in 18 points, and Desmond Bane added 17.

Stopping Morant proved to be an almost impossible task for the Jazz who were missing Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell missed his sixth straight game because of a concussion. Gobert missed his third consecutive contest because of a calf strain.

Danuel House scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Jazz (30-20), who have lost four straight games. Mike Conley added 15 points and six assists, and Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 13 points apiece.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets won their fourth game in a row by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nuggets (27-21) improved to 3-0 on a six-game road trip.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, Bryn Forbes added 14, Monte Morris had 13, Austin Rivers 12 and Zeke Nnaji 11 for Denver, who have won nine of their last 12 games.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul collected 21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, as the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 134-124 for their ninth consecutive win.

Phoenix's Devin Booker led all scorers with 29 points to go along with nine assists. Cameron Johnson contributed 23 points, hitting 5 of 9 attempts from beyond the three-point arc.

And Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 16th 30-point double-double of the season as Milwaukee defeated New York 123-108 to win their fourth consecutive home game.