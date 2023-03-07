NBA: Morant facing police probe over gun video

LOS ANGELES – Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is facing a police investigation over a video posted on social media in which he appeared to brandish a firearm, police in Colorado said on Monday.

The Glendale Police Department confirmed it was investigating the circumstances surrounding Morant’s video, which led to the National Basketball Association star being suspended and facing possible sanction from the league.

“The Glendale Police Department is aware of the incident circulating on the internet involving an NBA player at a nightclub with a what appears to be a gun in the early morning hours of March 4, 2023,” captain Jamie Dillon said in a statement emailed to AFP.

“We have confirmed the incident took place at a bar in Glendale and we are investigating the matter.

“The Glendale Police Department does not comment on ongoing investigations.”

It is not against the law to carry a firearm in Colorado although it is illegal to possess a gun while under the influence of alcohol.

In the video posted on Instagram early on Saturday, Morant could be seen holding a handgun.

The 23-year-old later deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The NBA has launched an investigation into the matter while the Grizzlies said on Saturday Morant would not be selected for at least two games.

Morant later issued an apology saying he planned to “take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said on Sunday there was no timeline for Morant’s return to the team.

“The focus right now is Ja’s taking responsibility to really get the help he needs to get to a better place, generally speaking, but also on the flip side to be in a better place to embrace the responsibility and expectations as a member of this team,” Jenkins said.

“That’s what we’re dialoguing about. That’s what we’re going to support him through, but we’re also going to hold him accountable, too.” AFP