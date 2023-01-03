NBA: Mitchell's stunning 71 points leads Cavs over Bulls

LOS ANGELES – Donovan Mitchell had always believed that he could be one of the best players in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but after showing just what he was made of on Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard preferred to take a back seat and thank his teammates.
The 26-year-old scored a stunning 71 points – matching the eighth-most ever in an NBA game – as the Cavaliers erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime at home.
Mitchell’s performance was the highest single-game points total since the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto in 2006.
Wilt Chamberlain holds the single-game scoring record with 100 for Philadelphia against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.
Mitchell became just the seventh player to score 70 or more points in a game.
He was also the first Cavs player to have a 60-point regular-season game – and he handed out 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds to boot.
“First and foremost, my teammates,” Mitchell said in an on-court interview after the game, during which he was cheered rapturously by Cavs fans.
“I know I scored 70 and all, but I wouldn’t be here without them. We wouldn’t be in this position without guys making crucial plays and that’s the honest truth.
“And to be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling. I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.”
The Bulls led by as many as 21 in the second quarter and by as many as 18 in the third.
The Cavs clawed back, however, and Mitchell forced overtime when he grabbed the rebound of his own intentionally missed free throw and drained an unlikely layup with three seconds remaining.
“We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the NBA,” Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said.
“Every single play that he made was a play that was necessary.
“Donovan has never put himself above the team, so how can you not root for a guy like that?”
Mitchell connected on 22 of 34 shots from the field, drilling seven three-pointers as he carried a Cavs team who were without star guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley.
DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points for the Bulls – who never trailed in regulation.
Mitchell scored 13 points in overtime – including the step-back three-pointer to open the extra session that put the Cavaliers up for the first time – and for good.
His scorching performance overshadowed some big games from some of the league’s biggest names on Monday.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened the new year in style, scoring 43 points in a 121-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid delivered 42 points and 11 rebounds in a 120-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans – who lost star forward Zion Williamson to a hamstring strain.
Dallas star Luka Doncic scored 39 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists in the Mavericks’ 111-106 victory over the Rockets in Houston.
Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets pushed their winning streak to 12 games with a 139-103 romp over the San Antonio Spurs.
“I don’t think we really pay attention too much to the streak, we just really want to play well for one another,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who had 27 points, said of the league’s current longest winning run. AFP