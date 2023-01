NBA: Mitchell's stunning 71 points leads Cavs over Bulls

LOS ANGELES – Donovan Mitchell had always believed that he could be one of the best players in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but after showing just what he was made of on Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard preferred to take a back seat and thank his teammates.

The 26-year-old scored a stunning 71 points – matching the eighth-most ever in an NBA game – as the Cavaliers erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime at home.

Mitchell’s performance was the highest single-game points total since the late Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto in 2006.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the single-game scoring record with 100 for Philadelphia against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

Mitchell became just the seventh player to score 70 or more points in a game.

He was also the first Cavs player to have a 60-point regular-season game – and he handed out 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds to boot.

“First and foremost, my teammates,” Mitchell said in an on-court interview after the game, during which he was cheered rapturously by Cavs fans.

“I know I scored 70 and all, but I wouldn’t be here without them. We wouldn’t be in this position without guys making crucial plays and that’s the honest truth.

“And to be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling. I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.”

The Bulls led by as many as 21 in the second quarter and by as many as 18 in the third.

The Cavs clawed back, however, and Mitchell forced overtime when he grabbed the rebound of his own intentionally missed free throw and drained an unlikely layup with three seconds remaining.

“We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the NBA,” Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said.

“Every single play that he made was a play that was necessary.

“Donovan has never put himself above the team, so how can you not root for a guy like that?”