NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves hire Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich, 72, as a consultant

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the hiring of Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich as a player personnel consultant on Sunday (Dec 6).

He will provide analysis of potential draft, trade and free agency prospects, according to a press release.

The 72-year-old was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. A five-time All-Star as a member of the Houston Rockets, he later coached the Rockets for 12 seasons and led them to back-to-back NBA championships in 1993-94 and 1994-95.

He also coached Team USA to a gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics. He last coached in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004-05, resigning after 41 games due to health concerns.

The Timberwolves made several other additions to the staff on Sunday, hiring Joseph Blair (assistant coach), Aaron Blackshear (director of analytics), Josh Gershon (college scouting coordinator), Javair Gillett (vice-president of sports science and player performance), Tru Pettigrew (VP of player programmes/diversity and inclusion), Nick Reick (video associate) and Pat Sullivan (player development/defensive associate).

"We continue our efforts to build a world-class basketball organisation and it is all about our people," team president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said in a statement. "These individuals are incredibly talented and possess skills and experience that will assist in building a sustainable winning program in Minnesota."

The Timberwolves finished 19-45 in 2019-20 and have only made one post-season appearance (2017-18) since the 2003-04 campaign.