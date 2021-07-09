NBA: Milwaukee Bucks playoff ticket sells for US$30,000

MILWAUKEE (REUTERS) - Prices for a ticket to see the first National Basketball Association Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 are fetching up to US$30,000 (S$40,600) apiece.

The Bucks host Game 3 on Sunday following the first two games in Phoenix, and a single standing-room only ticket was listed for US$591 on Thursday (July 8), the cheapest get-in-the-door price listed on secondary markets.

The most expensive ticket sold for Game 3 at Fiserv Forum on the resale market was in the first row of Section 4, which was listed for US$29,000 plus fees.

Tickets have generally been more expensive for games in Phoenix. That includes a pair of Game 7 tickets for more than US$51,000.

Milwaukee also host Game 4 on Wednesday and a potential Game 6 on July 20.