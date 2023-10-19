NBA may revive East vs West format at All-Star Game

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association All-Star Game could return to an East vs West format, commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.

Since 2018, the leading vote-getters for each conference have been designated as team captains who then draft their rosters.

At the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) defeated Team LeBron (James) 184-175.

Silver said during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday that the change could happen right away.

“We’re looking at some potential changes in format in Indianapolis this year,” Silver said about the 2024 All-Star Game on Feb 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Maybe a return to something more traditional in terms of how the teams are presented. We went to sort of this captain and draft notion, but clearly historically it was East vs West. So that’s maybe something we are looking at.”

The East-West format was in place from 1951 through 2017.

Silver’s comments came after NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said last week that reviving interest in the midseason showcase is a priority for the league.

Silver also downplayed the idea of switching to a Team USA vs Team World format, saying there were not enough international players to make it competitive. REUTERS