NBA: Mavericks snap Nets' eight-game win streak

NEW YORK (AFP, Reuters) - Luka Doncic scored 27 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-98 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory in Brooklyn Saturday (Feb 27), snapping the short-handed Nets’ eight-game winning streak.

James Harden scored 29 points for the Nets but ran out of steam late as he carried the load in the absence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant missed his seventh game with a strained left hamstring while Irving sat out to rest his surgicially repaired right shoulder.

Harden had just four points in the second half, sitting out most of the fourth quarter in which Dallas led by as many as 22.

The Mavs were buoyed by the return of Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 18 points in his first contest since missing three games with back trouble.

“We played like a team today,” said Doncic, who was able to celebrate the victory on the eve of his 22nd birthday.

“They have an amazing team,” added Doncic, who added that even with two stars out the Mavs knew the Nets remained a dangerous adversary.

“We just kept going as a team,” he said.

Brooklyn remained half a game behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia, who fell 112-109 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime in a rare home defeat.

Guard Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 25 with nine assists for the Cavaliers, who came into the contest missing half a dozen players due to injury or personal reasons.

Despite having just nine players in uniform, Cleveland led 28-23 after the first quarter and 56-47 at halftime.

An 18-9 third-quarter run saw the Sixers pull level at 65-65 and the lead changed hands eight times in the fourth.

Joel Embiid’s dunk with 1:38 left in regulation knotted the score at 92-92, but he missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

The Cavs scored the first five points of overtime and never trailed, claiming the win despite a 42-point, 16-rebound performance from Embiid.

“I thought we had one quarter with energy, the third quarter,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Other than that, they basically got the shots they wanted all game. If they didn’t they got the offensive rebounds. They got the back cuts when they needed them.”

The league-leading Utah Jazz wasted no time in bouncing back from a disorganized defeat to the Miami Heat, cruising past the Magic 124-109 in Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 of his 31 points in the second half as the Jazz improved to 27-7.

Joe Ingles, starting at point guard in place of Mike Conley, scored 17 points and handed out seven assists and Rudy Gobert chipped in 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz, who had 18 points off the bench from Jordan Clarkson.

Center Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 34 points, but Utah out-scored the hosts 70-59 in the second half to roll to victory.

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook added 19 in his 10th triple-double of the season to propel the Wizards to a 128-112 victory over the hapless Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost their seventh straight.

Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Wizards to their seventh win in eight starts.

Westbrook’s 10 triple-doubles lead the NBA and with just 24 games under his belt since arriving in Washington he has a club record for most triple-doubles in a season.

The Denver Nuggets routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-96 on the back of 26 points from Jamal Murray and a triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists from Nikola Jokic – his eighth triple-double of the season

A short-handed San Antonio, playing its first home game in 18 days, held off visiting New Orleans on Saturday as DeMar DeRozan posted 32 points and 11 assists.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points off the bench for San Antonio, which has won three of its past four games and won its first game since it had four games postponed because of Covid-19. Dejounte Murray scored 18, Lonnie Walker IV had 17, and Patty Mills added 13 for the Spurs.

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Rudy Gay, Devin Vassell, and Quinndary Witherspoon were held out because of health and safety protocols.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 29 points, and Zion Williamson added 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Back in New York, the Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-107 as Julius Randle collected 28 points and 10 rebounds to lift the hosts over Indiana for their sixth win in eight games.

R.J. Barrett scored 24 points and Derrick Rose had 17 points and a season-high 11 assists for the Knicks, who overcame an early 16-point deficit to snap a four-game home losing skid to Indiana.

Doug McDermott scored 20 points and T.J. McConnell added 17 points and 12 assists for the Pacers, who have lost eight of their last 11 games. McConnell drew his second start of the season in place of Malcolm Brogdon, who missed his first game of the campaign due to a sore right knee.

Denver poured it on from the start and didn't look back, scoring the game's first 13 points en route to sweeping the season series. The Nuggets led by as many as 23 points in the first quarter and were up 38-20 by the end of the quarter.