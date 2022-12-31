NBA: LeBron's 47 points on 38th birthday spark Lakers to win over Hawks

ATLANTA – LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday by scoring a season-high 47 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding nine assists to spark the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory in Atlanta.

It was his first 40-point effort of the campaign, the second achieved in a birthday contest and the 70th 40-point performance of his spectacular 20-season NBA career.

Even more amazing, teammates were congratulating him for saying before the game that he would deliver a 40-point birthday beatdown against the Hawks.

“I called it,” James said. “I told them before the game. I had to make it happen. After starting one-for-five I didn’t know if it was going to happen.”

James, playing his third game in four nights, actually began shooting one-for-six but finished 18-of-27 from the floor, four-of-six from three-point range, and seven-of-nine from the free-throw line.

“I didn’t even know it was three in four nights. I just knew I had to get my mind and body ready to go,” he said.

“Make sure my body stays fresh but my mind more importantly.”

The Hawks, powered by 29 points from Trae Young, led by as many as 15 points in the first half before James rallied the Lakers, scoring 16 points in the second quarter and 13 in the third as they led 98-95 after three quarters.

He added 16 points in the fourth quarter to hold off Atlanta, driving the lane and sinking fall-away jumpers in unstoppable fashion.