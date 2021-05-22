NBA: LeBron James violated Covid-19 protocol before play-in game, says report

(REUTERS) - Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James violated the National Basketball Association's (NBA) health and safety protocols when he attended a promotional event this week, according to ESPN.

The event, an outdoor photo shoot for a tequila brand James has an interest in, came before Wednesday's (May 19) 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game.

Attendees for the promotion, which included rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, had to either show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

It was not clear which James provided.

James has declined to discuss his vaccination status publicly.

"It's a violation of the agreed upon protocols, and, as we have in other comparable instances around the league, it has been addressed with the team," said a league spokesperson, per ESPN's report.

Failure to comply with the health and safety protocols can result in a warning, fine or suspension, but it does not appear the Lakers will be missing their main attraction.

The Lakers, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for Sunday's Game 1 of their first-round series against the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns.

James, 36, recently returned to the line-up after missing 26 of 28 games with a right ankle sprain.

He has helped the team stretch their winning streak to six games.

In 45 games this season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds.