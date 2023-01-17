NBA: LeBron James scores 48 points as Lakers dump Rockets

LOS ANGELES – One of these days, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham will run out of superlatives to describe LeBron James.

But for now, he is happy to continue praising his superstar, who at 38 is still producing game-winning performances in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

On Monday night, James scored a season-high 48 points, the fifth time he has at least 35 in his past seven games, and the Lakers ended a three-game losing streak with a 140-132 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets.

“I think it’s a historic day, for him to be at this point of his career and still being able to produce the sort of level that he’s producing,” said Ham.

“All of us are able to witness it, be a part of it, (to see) his competitive spirit, his quick mentality.

“Whenever he’s out there he’s just competing very efficiently, it’s amazing to see. He wants to win, we all want to win, and he will do whatever it takes (to win). He’s just there to fill whatever hole we have that we may be experiencing.”

Russell Westbrook scored 24 points and Kendrick Nunn added 15 as the Lakers won for the first time since their five-game winning streak ended on Jan 9.

Los Angeles (20-24) have six wins in their past nine games and are 8-8 since Anthony Davis was sidelined due to a stress reaction in his right foot.

The Lakers also committed a franchise-low two turnovers.

James added nine assists and eight rebounds. He moved to 38,072 points for his career, 315 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time NBA scoring lead.

Alperen Sengun had 33 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and Jalen Green added 23 points for the Rockets, who saw their season-worst losing streak extend to 11 games. Houston have lost 16 of their last 17 games and dropped to 10-34.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry bagged the 67th game of his career with 40 points or more to save the Golden State Warriors with a 127-118 road win over the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors looked to be sliding to defeat as Washington led 106-98 midway through the fourth quarter.

But two three-pointers from Draymond Green sparked a burst of Warriors scoring, with Curry finishing on 41 points after a closing 27-8 run.

“It’s whatever it takes at this point for us to try and right the ship, and get some good momentum, good energy around the team and an understanding of how to win games on the road,” said Curry, paying tribute to the work of Green and Jordan Poole, who finished with 17 and 32 points respectively.

“Draymond was unbelievable in the fourth quarter and Jordan kept us alive in the first half.

“Collectively we just had a little bit more composure down the stretch and a little bit more intelligence on how to finish the game and not get rattled in that fourth quarter.” REUTERS, AFP