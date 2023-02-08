NBA: LeBron James creates history as he rewrites league’s scoring record

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James rewrote the all-time NBA scoring record on Tuesday night midway during the Los Angeles Lakers’ home match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After 20 seasons, James now has 38,388 points, more than the previous mark set by former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during his own 20-season career.

James needed 36 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar’s tally, and reach that magic number after the first three quarters against Oklahoma. He sunk the historic basket with seconds left in the third quarter.

Abdul-Jabbar held the scoring crown for nearly 39 years following his record-breaking skyhook during a game against the Utah Jazz on April 5, 1984.

The Lakers are in 13th place in the Western Conference, although they are just 1 1/2 games out of the 10th and final playoff play-in spot. They are 3 1/2 games out of the sixth spot, which would avoid a play-in game.