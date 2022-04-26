NBA: League to open Singapore office

SINGAPORE - The National Basketball Association (NBA) is set to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific with the opening of an office in Singapore, it announced on Tuesday (April 26).

The Singapore office will expand the league's existing efforts in the region, which include live game distribution, youth development programming, interactive fan events, merchandise sales and social responsibility efforts.

Scott Levy, NBA Asia managing director, said: "Over the past two decades, the Asia-Pacific has proven to be a major growth region for the NBA.

"Opening an office in Singapore reflects the enormous opportunities to build on that positive momentum by working more closely with our valued partners and bringing our passionate fans in the region closer to their favourite NBA teams and players."

The NBA has enjoyed immense growth in the region in recent years with its premium live game subscription service NBA League Pass recording double-digit subscriber growth from here over the last three seasons.

The league also has more than 35 million followers on social media across the region.

It has staged 17 pre-season and regular-season games in the region, most recently in 2019 when the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors played two pre-season games in Tokyo.

That same year, the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings played two pre-season games in Mumbai, which marked the first games that teams from a North American sports league played in India.

In 2013, the Rockets and Indiana Pacers played a pre-season game in Manila.

The Junior NBA, the league's global youth programme, was also held in Singapore in 2019.

With the opening of the Singapore office, the NBA now has offices in 15 markets worldwide: Beijing, Dakar, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Lagos, London, Madrid, Manila, Mexico City, Mumbai, New York/New Jersey, Rio de Janeiro, Shanghai, Singapore and Toronto.