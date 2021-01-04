NBA: Lakers ground Grizzlies for third straight win; Bryant's dunk helps Wizards sink Nets

MEMPHIS (REUTERS) - LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away late to defeat the host Memphis Grizzles 108-94 in the National Basketball Association on Sunday (Jan 3).

Anthony Davis had 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and nine boards and Wesley Matthews contributed 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-6 three-pointers for the Lakers, who won their third in a row. Dennis Schroder added 11 points.

Kyle Anderson scored 18 points and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones also scored 14, while Desmond Bane had 13.

Schroder's bucket with 4min 54sec left gave the Lakers a 95-85 lead. A three-pointer by Bane pulled Memphis within five with 4:07 remaining but they got no closer. Los Angeles outscored Memphis 31-19 in the fourth.

In New York, Thomas Bryant converted a go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds remaining and the visiting Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets, 123-122.

The Wizards constantly got second-chance opportunities but none was bigger than what unfolded on their final possession.

Following a timeout, Bradley Beal missed a step-back jumper over Kevin Durant with 24.4 seconds remaining but Bryant got the offensive rebound with 20.9 seconds left.

Beal then regained possession, drove the baseline and when Brooklyn's Jeff Green jumped to provide help, he connected with Bryant, who easily converted the basket.

After Brooklyn called their final timeout, Kyrie Irving got the ball and missed a three-pointer with 5.9 seconds remaining.

The Nets got the offensive rebound and Durant missed an 11-footer with 1.5 seconds left and the game ended when Bryant secured the rebound.

Beal led the Wizards with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Russell Westbrook missed his fifth straight triple-double to start the second, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Bryant also posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds as he shot 9 of 12 from the field to help the Wizards win their second straight following an 0-5 start.

Irving paced all scorers with 30 points and also had 10 assists. Durant added 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but also committed six of Brooklyn's 20 turnovers as the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games despite shooting 49 per cent.