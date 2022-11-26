NBA: Lakers down Spurs in James' return from injury

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers are all about LeBron James, and it was clear that his team missed him when he was out injured.

The star forward returned from a five-game absence to score 21 points on Friday as the Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 for their first road win of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

James, who suffered a groin injury in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov 9, also pulled down eight rebounds and handed out five assists with three steals and a blocked shot in 33 minutes on the floor.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the four-time NBA champion looked “phenomenal” despite having just returned.

“He was moving great,” he added. “Obviously there’s going to be some rust there... but I thought he looked great.”

On a busy night in the NBA after a day off for the US Thanksgiving holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) rallied for a 117-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) in a battle for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics, led by 30 points from Jayson Tatum, downed the red-hot Sacramento Kings 122-104 to improve their league-leading record to 15-4.

In San Antonio, all eyes were on James, who is on track – if he stays healthy – to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer (38,387 points) as early as February. The Lakers star has 37,332 points.

He scored the first basket of the contest as the Lakers quickly powered to a double-digit lead.

They led 59-41 at half-time, but the young Spurs team had sliced the deficit to 81-78 by early in the fourth.

The Lakers responded, James’ dunk taking the lead back to 10 points.

“I felt pretty good,” he said. “I’ve been non-stop around the clock (getting treatment) for the last couple of weeks to get back on the floor.

“My rhythm, my timing was a little off on a few of my passes. But I’ll be a lot better as the games go on.”

Anthony Davis scored 11 of his 25 points in the final period, finishing with a double-double that also included 15 rebounds.