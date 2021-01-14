NBA: Lakers beat Thunder for best road start in team history

OKLAHOMA CITY (REUTERS) - LeBron James scored 26 points to lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-99 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday (Jan 13).

The Lakers improved to 7-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history.

During the last three games, Los Angeles have trailed for just 11 seconds.

On Wednesday, they led from wire to wire.

James hit a season-high five three-pointers, including a pair to fuel an 18-2 run early in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. He scored nine consecutive points during that stretch.

After going five of 14 from the floor in the first half, he was much more efficient in the third, hitting both of his three-point tries and going four of six from the floor overall to help the Lakers extend their lead.

A bit earlier in the game, it did not look like the game would be competitive at all in the second half.

James' back-to-back three-pointers kickstarted a 16-0 Lakers run that put Los Angeles up 56-32.

But by half-time, Oklahoma City had closed the deficit to 12, as the Lakers shot one for eight to close the half.

Anthony Davis' status for the game was questionable after suffering a jammed toe a day earlier in Houston. But he got off to a hot start, scoring 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter.

Montrezl Harrell added 21 off the bench.

Dennis Schroder, playing his first game in Oklahoma City since being traded to the Lakers in the off-season after two seasons with the Thunder, was four of 12 for 14 points with five rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers hit 17 shots from three-point range in the win, shooting 45.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Thunder have lost all five home games this season, their worst start at home since 2007. The franchise, in their final season in Seattle, started 0-7 at home that season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 17 points.

Hamidou Diallo hit a buzzer-beater from about 75 feet out to close the third quarter.

The Thunder's Darius Bazley left the game midway through the third quarter with a right ankle sprain.

In Sacramento, Damian Lillard established season bests of 40 points and 13 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 132-126 victory over the Kings.

In Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and the Clippers defeated the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 111-106.

In Minnesota, Kyle Anderson connected on back-to-back three-pointers during an eight-point run midway through the fourth that propelled the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

In Detroit, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th career triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak over the Pistons to 14 games with a 110-101 victory.