NBA: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets: reports

NEW YORK – Kyrie Irving’s tumultuous National Basketball Association (NBA) career is set to take another dramatic turn after multiple outlets reported on Friday that the Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade.

According to the reports, the Nets have been made aware of Irving’s request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the trade deadline on Thursday.

The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organisation after his contract expires in July.

The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks top the list of teams expected to pursue a trade for Irving.

A tweet was posted to Irving’s account shortly before the reports of the trade request were published, although it was unclear what the player was referring to.

“To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW! Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in. Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt,” read the tweet.

This season alone has been a rocky ride for Irving, who still has managed to score 27.1 points per game with 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 40 contests despite off-the-court issues.

He was suspended by the Nets on Nov 3 following his social media posts that promoted a movie featuring antisemitic themes.

Irving sat out eight games and apologised before he returned, while insisting that “I’m not anti-Jewish or any of that”.

The incident led to Nike ending its eight-year partnership with the guard, who turns 31 in March.

In the 2021-22 season, Irving did not make his debut until Jan 5 after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Even after he returned, he was not able to play in home games because of Covid-19 protocols in New York City.

He did not make his home season debut until March.

In total, Irving played in just 29 games in 2021-22, averaging 27.4 points with 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

His lack of availability reportedly led to a rift with former teammate James Harden, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022.

In 12 NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-17), the Boston Celtics (2017-19) and the Nets, Irving has averaged 23.3 points with 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

He won his only NBA title in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while playing alongside LeBron James.

After he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2011 out of Duke, Irving earned NBA Rookie of the Year honours in 2012. He was also the All-Star Game MVP in 2014. REUTERS