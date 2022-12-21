NBA: Knicks make it eight in a row with win over Warriors

NEW YORK – The New York Knicks have gone relatively unnoticed this National Basketball Association (NBA) season, lying in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

But it was through pure grit and determination that they have got to where they are, on the back of an eight-game winning streak – the longest current run in the league.

The Knicks now stand at 18-13 overall as they continued their push towards a play-off spot with an emphatic 132-94 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

“No one has talked about the streak at all,” said New York guard Jalen Brunson, who had 21 points.

“Obviously, we tell each other to keep it rolling. But, we’re just trying to be the best team we can be and just focus on one day at a time.”

Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds and Miles McBride added 10 points.

“We have a lot of players on this team who are capable of having monster games,” Brunson added, referring to Immanuel Quickley who led the team with 22 points, and Quentin Grimes (19) and RJ Barrett (18) also making big contributions.

“It’s not surprising when someone like ‘Quick’ plays that way or ‘Q’ having that type of game or even Deuce (McBride) getting double figures (10). When they do it, it’s definitely a plus.”

The Knicks were never behind in the game after opening up an 8-0 lead and ran away with the game in the second half.

The Warriors cut the deficit to 10 three times in the third quarter before the Knicks began pulling away for good. Robinson’s free throws gave New York their first 20-point lead at 88-67 with 5min 37sec left.

They took their biggest lead when Svi Mykhailiuk drained a pair of free throws for the game’s final points with 58 seconds left.

“Winning naturally gains confidence,” Randle said.

“But, I’m not going to put much into a winning streak or whatever. It’s still December.”

Golden State have won just three games on the road this season as the defending champions dropped to 15-17.