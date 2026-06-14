Straitstimes.com header logo

NBA-Knicks defeat Spurs to snap 53-year NBA title drought

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

June 13 - The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 90-94 on Saturday to claim their first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 45 points as the Knicks closed out the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, just days after completing the greatest comeback seen in the championship round.

The Spurs started strong once again and held several double-digit leads all night, but the Knicks crawled back and finally took their first lead with 3:40 left to play.

The Spurs were unable to come back and the Knicks capped off a dominant championship run that saw them lose just three games in the postseason. REUTERS

See more on

New York

New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.