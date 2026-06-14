NBA-Knicks defeat Spurs to snap 53-year NBA title drought

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June 13 - The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 90-94 on Saturday to claim their first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 45 points as the Knicks closed out the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, just days after completing the greatest comeback seen in the championship round.

The Spurs started strong once again and held several double-digit leads all night, but the Knicks crawled back and finally took their first lead with 3:40 left to play.

The Spurs were unable to come back and the Knicks capped off a dominant championship run that saw them lose just three games in the postseason. REUTERS