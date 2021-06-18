NBA: Khris Middleton, Bucks push Nets to Game 7

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 17, 2021.
The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 17, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    31 min ago

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Khris Middleton exploded for a postseason-career-high 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in with 30 to complement 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks' defence wore down the Brooklyn Nets en route to a 104-89 victory on Thursday (June 17) that forces a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

The best-of-seven set will be decided on Saturday night in Brooklyn, where the Nets have won all three previous meetings in the series.

In a duel of different preferred paces, the Bucks got their open-court game going late en route to a 26-4 advantage in fast-break points against a Nets team still missing star point guard Kyrie Irving (ankle).

Milwaukee never trailed, but Kevin Durant's 32 points and another gutty performance by James Harden had the visitors within 82-77 after a Joe Harris three-pointer with 8min 41sec to go.

However, Middleton turned a foul on a three-point shot into three free throws on the next possession. Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday got into the open court for a layup before Antetokounmpo converted a P.J. Tucker steal into two free throws and turned a Tucker block into a three-point play as part of a 14-0 flurry that broke the game open.

Middleton's 38 points, which came on 11-for-16 shooting, five-for-eight from three-point range and 11-for-12 at the foul line, were two more than his previous play-off high, set last year in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Miami Heat.

On Thursday, Middleton also had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals, giving him his third double-double of the series.

Antetokounmpo got to the line 10 times, making six, as the Bucks outscored the Nets 23-8 on free throws.

Holiday added 21 points for the Bucks, who outrebounded the Nets 51-39.

In an encore performance to his 49-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Nets' Game 5 win, Durant grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds but just managed three assists.

Harden, who prompted Brooklyn's slow pace because of a hamstring injury, followed up a one-for-10 shooting performance in his return in Game 5 with 16 points, shooting five-for-nine overall and three-for-six on three-point attempts. He also led the Nets with seven assists and four steals.

Blake Griffin added 12 points for Brooklyn, who outscored the hosts 27-21 on three-pointers, outshooting Milwaukee 30 per cent to 21.2 per cent from beyond the arc.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 