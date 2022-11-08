NBA: Kevin Durant hopes to buy small part of NFL’s Commanders

LOS ANGELES – Kevin Durant said he is interested in being part of a future ownership group of the Washington Commanders, his hometown National Football League (NFL) team.

The Brooklyn Nets star and former National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player told ESPN that he would be delighted to own a sliver of the team should owner Daniel Snyder decide to sell. Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced last week they were exploring a potential sale.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see.”

Prospective bidders for the team are rumoured to include a partnership between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and music mogul Jay-Z. Mat Ishbia, a mortgage executive who bid on the Denver Broncos when they were for sale earlier in 2022, already said he is interested. Media entrepreneur Byron Allen, another Broncos bidder, is expected to put in an offer.

Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the Broncos for a record US$4.65 billion (S$6.5 billion), and the Commanders are expected to sell for a new record price. In August, Forbes valued the team at US$5.6 billion – sixth-highest in the NFL.

While Durant, 34, has career earnings of about US$350 million, he told ESPN he knows he could afford just a small stake and he is OK with it.

“Just get a little closer to the team if I were to be able to be in that position,” he said. “Try to learn the business, try to learn from an ownership’s perspective and a front-office perspective, coach’s perspective, try to get closer to players.”

Durant already has dabbled in sports ownership. He holds 5 per cent of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, a minority ownership of NY/NJ Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and co-ownership of a pickleball team.

But the Commanders are special to him. And he said he thinks the future is bright.

“Our market is incredible. There’s a lot of support in D.C., a lot of money in D.C. to be made. I feel like we drafted well the last couple years. We got some foundation pieces that can help you win football games moving forward,” Durant said.

“I know we’ve had some losing seasons, but it’s starting to come around for us. I’m excited as a fan. I’m excited about the sale. I’m excited to see who they bring in and who they sell the team to.” REUTERS