NBA: Kelly Oubre Jr hits career-high 40 as Warriors bury Mavericks

DALLAS (REUTERS) - Kelly Oubre Jr exploded for a career-high 40 points on Thursday (Feb 4) and the size-challenged Golden State Warriors used a small-ball approach to outgun the Mavericks 147-116 in the opener of a two-game set in the National Basketball Association.

The Western Conference play-off hopefuls will meet again on Saturday, also in Dallas.

Oubre hit 14 of 21 shots and seven of 10 from three-point range en route to topping the 39 points he had for Phoenix against Houston last February.

Acquired by Golden State in a trade this past off-season, he had never scored more than 23 points for the Warriors and had never had more than four three-pointers for his new team.

Stephen Curry chipped in with 28 points and six assists in 30 minutes for the Warriors, who suited up only nine players, missing their three tallest - James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and Marquese Chriss - and forward Eric Paschall due to injuries.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points for Dallas. Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks with 27.

The meeting was the first since Dallas swept the season series from Golden State last year, winning three games by an average of 31.7 points. They romped by 48 points the last time the clubs had met in Dallas in November 2019.

In Philadelphia, Gary Trent Jr scored 24 points, Carmelo Anthony added 22 and the depleted Portland Trail Blazers stunned the 76ers 121-105.

Enes Kanter contributed 17 points and 18 rebounds, Rodney Hood added 16 points, CJ Elleby had 15 and Anfernee Simons 14 for the Trail Blazers, who began the night with only nine available players.

In Atlanta, Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 23 points and the visiting Jazz whipped the short-handed Hawks 112-91 for their 13th win in the last 14 games.

Clarkson matched his season high with five three-pointers and had seven rebounds. Four of his teammates also scored in double figures - Bojan Bogdanovic with 21 points, Donovan Mitchell with 18, Rudy Gobert with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Mike Conley with 11.

Utah swept the season series and have won the last three meetings against Atlanta.