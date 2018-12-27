NBA: Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors end Miami Heat's win streak

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Kawhi Leonard posted a game-high 30 points and added eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors snapped the host Miami Heat's five-game win streak with a 106-104 National Basketball Association victory on Wednesday night (Dec 26).

The Raptors were without point guard Kyle Lowry, who has back pain. But Toronto are 8-1 without Lowry this season.

Toronto's Danny Green hit the go-ahead three-pointer from the right corner with 23 seconds left to give the Raptors a 106-104 lead.

On the following possession, a three-point attempt by Miami's Dwyane Wade fell short. Teammate Justise Winslow grabbed the rebound and missed a three-pointer with 2.6 seconds left, and Wade failed on a tip-in.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 as San Antonio played their best basketball in the fourth quarter while defeating visiting Denver 111-103.

Denver led 80-79 after two free throws by Malik Beasley with 9min 44sec to play before the Spurs fashioned a 15-0 run, with three-pointers by Marco Belinelli beginning and capping the spurt, to run past the Nuggets.

San Antonio ran their advantage to as many as 18 points and had more than enough to hold off a late Denver run.