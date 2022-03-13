NBA: Jordan Clarkson erupts for 45 as Jazz outscore Kings

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Jordan Clarkson and De'Aaron Fox engaged in an entertaining scoring duel on Saturday night (March 12) in Salt Lake City, combining for 86 points in the Utah Jazz's 134-125 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points to lead Utah to their fourth win over the Kings this season. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year hit 15 of 21 shots, drained seven of 13 three-point attempts and made all eight free-throw attempts.

Clarkson, whose previous career best was 42 points, surpassed John Drew's franchise record of 38 bench points. Bojan Bogdanovic hit key buckets late in the game and finished with 26 points, while Donovan Mitchell netted 25 points with six assists and five rebounds.

Fox was not quite as efficient as Clarkson, but still had a monster night by shooting 15-for-32 with five treys and dishing out 11 assists. Hassan Whiteside scored 12 points, hauled in 21 rebounds and blocked three shots in a starting role. Centre Rudy Gobert did not play because of a left foot strain.

Elsewhere, Klay Thompson turned back the clock with his most points since before his two season-ending injuries, using eight three-pointers as the foundation for a 38-point explosion that propelled Golden State past Milwaukee 122-109 in San Francisco.

In a battle of NBA heavyweights, Jordan Poole chipped in with 30 points, Andrew Wiggins added 21 and Jonathan Kuminga recorded his second professional double-double as the Warriors won a third straight despite getting just eight points from Stephen Curry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 31 points and Khris Middleton 18 for the Bucks, who buried 17 three-pointers but nonetheless were outscored 54-51 from beyond the arc by the hot-shooting Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead fadeaway jumper with 3min 53sec left as Minnesota defeated hosts Miami 113-104.

Jaylen Nowell led the Wolves with 16 points. Towns had 15 points and 10 rebounds despite being limited to 25 minutes due to foul trouble, and Minnesota won for the seventh time in their past eight games.

Miami's Tyler Herro scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the second quarter. Bam Adebayo added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat.

All-Star DeMar DeRozan had a team-high 25 points and Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 14 rebounds to propel Chicago past visiting Cleveland 101-91.

Ayo Dosunmu contributed 17 points for the Bulls, who had lost five of their previous six games.