NBA: Jokic's epic triple-double lifts Denver to West lead

NEW YORK – Two-time reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic delivered an epic triple-double to give Denver an overtime triumph on Sunday.

Serbian 27-year-old superstar centre Jokic scored 41 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and passed off 15 assists to spark the Nuggets over visitors Phoenix 128-125.

Jokic’s point total, coming on 16-of-25 shooting from the floor, was the largest for any Christmas triple-double in NBA history.

“It’s nice. It’s just one game,” Jokic said. “Everybody can have one good game.”

It was Jokic’s 83rd career triple-double and his seventh of this season.

The victory gave the Nuggets (21-11) a one-game Western Conference lead over Memphis, who lost on Sunday at defending champions Golden State, and New Orleans.

“We keep fighting,” Jokic said of the comeback victory. “We have a lot of guys who can play. I’m just happy that we are winning. We’re playing really good.”

Denver’s Aaron Gordon added 28 points, many on high-leaping slam dunks, and 13 rebounds while Jamal Murray had 26 points.

Murray’s dunk with 11 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 113-113, while a late dunk and free throw in overtime by Gordon helped seal Denver’s triumph.

“It was a crazy game, a lot of up and down, a lot of runs for both teams,” Jokic said. “I think it’s supposed to be easier game for us. We got the win. That’s the most important thing.”

Reserve Landry Shamut scored 31 points to lead Phoenix, who lost star Devin Booker to a groin injury after playing only four minutes.

Golden State, without injured top scorer Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, defeated Memphis 123-109 to knock the Grizzlies from a share of the West lead.

Jordan Poole scored 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting to lead Golden State before getting his second technical foul and being ejected with 9min20sec remaining. The Warriors had five other players reach double figures in the game and improved to 13-2 at home and 16-18 overall.