NBA: Jokic, Nuggets end LeBron-less Lakers' win streak

LOS ANGELES – There was only one thing on Nikola Jokic’s mind on Monday night – to be perfect in his shooting, and to assist his teammates as much as possible.

The Denver Nuggets centre did just that, making all five of his shot attempts for 14 points with a season-high 16 assists to go with 11 rebounds as he claimed his 11th triple-double of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

His heroics led the Nuggets to beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers 112-109 at Denver’s Ball Arena, while Jamal Murray had a season-high 34 points.

“A truly selfless superstar,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said on ESPN of Jokic.

“I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad) right now.

“But Nikola doesn’t care whether he takes five or 25. There’s not many guys like him that I’ve ever been around.”

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was equally impressed with Jokic, whose tally on Monday marked just the 12th triple-double in NBA history with five or fewer shots.

“The way (Jokic) puts his fingerprints all over the game, that’s a rarity, especially at his size,” he said.

“It’s only a few of those guys in the league that’s able to do that.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points, Bruce Brown scored 15 points, Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. added 12 apiece, and Aaron Gordon finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Denver, who have won 11 straight home games.

The Western Conference-leading Nuggets improved to 27-13 overall, while the Lakers dropped to 19-22.

Russell Westbrook scored 25 points, Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kendrick Nunn finished with 15 points, and Max Christie and Dennis Schroder scored 14 each for Los Angeles, who saw their five-game winning streak end.

James, who is 35 points shy of joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only NBA players to score 38,000 career points, was named the Western Conference player of the week after averaging 35 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in three games.

The superstar forward sat out the game with a sore left ankle.

The Lakers also lost guard Patrick Beverly for the second half with a right hip injury.