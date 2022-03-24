NBA: Joel Embiid fuels Sixers past LeBron-less Lakers

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Joel Embiid scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, James Harden added 24 points and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers escaped a test from a Los Angeles Lakers squad playing without LeBron James, prevailing 126-121 on Wednesday (March 23).

James was a late scratch from the Lakers' line-up with left knee soreness, but Dwight Howard helped pick up the slack in his absence. Howard scored 24 points - his most in a game since November 2018 - and matched Russell Westbrook for the top mark on the team.

Behind the veteran duo, Los Angeles went into the fourth quarter trailing by just two points. The Lakers remained within striking distance throughout the final period, but they could not bridge the gap.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris backed Embiid and Harden with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Maxey also dished seven assists and grabbed five rebounds to finish the night with a rating of plus-17, second on the Philadelphia roster only to Harris' plus-20.

Maxey and Harris keyed a crucial Sixers run late, as Austin Reaves scored on a putback with 5min 31sec remaining in regulation that pulled the Lakers within 107-104. Harris scored on the ensuing Philadelphia possession, then rebounded a missed free-throw attempt by Howard.

Maxey added a bucket on the other end, then hit a three-pointer following a Lakers turnover. The quick 7-1 burst gave the Sixers some cushion down the stretch, and Los Angeles were unable to pull within a single possession the rest of the way.

Los Angeles finished with the edge in points in the paint at 66-60 and connected on one more three-point attempt than Philadelphia. The Sixers shot 10 of 27 from the deep, and the Lakers went 11 of 30.

Los Angeles also dominated in bench points, with Malik Monk's 23 and Carmelo Anthony's 20 pacing the Lakers' reserves to 48 total. Philadelphia's reserves finished with 27 points, led by Georges Niang and DeAndre Jordan each with nine.

However, the Sixers' 22-of-28 to 10-of-16 advantage at the free-throw line made a big difference, as well.

In Memphis, Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton scored 23 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who blew an 18-point lead before executing down the stretch in a 132-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets fell despite getting 43 points from Kyrie Irving and 35 from Kevin Durant, and despite Memphis playing without Ja Morant, who sat out a second straight game due to a sore right knee.

The Grizzlies reached 50 wins for the fifth time in franchise history and improved to 15-2 in games Morant has missed this season.