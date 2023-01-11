NBA: Jimmy Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder

MIAMI – When Jimmy Butler stepped up to take the Miami Heat’s last free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, he had no idea what was to come and simply wanted to win the game than focus on statistics.

But the forward ended up leading a record-breaking shooting display from the free-throw line as the Heat clinched a 112-111 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory at the FTX Arena.

The Miami talisman finished with a perfect 23-of-23 free throws, including a clutch game-winner with just under 13 seconds remaining.

Butler’s haul was part of a remarkable 40-for-40 free throws made by the Heat, breaking the old record of 39-for-39 made by Utah against Portland in 1982.

He said afterwards he had been oblivious to his team’s record-breaking night from the foul line.

“I had no idea,” he told reporters. “I’m more excited that we won this game by one point.”

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was also unaware of his team’s free-throw record.

“I didn’t realise we hadn’t missed a free throw,” he said. “We’ve been a very good free-throw shooting team all year, but that’s crazy.”

Miami trailed 111-106 with less than a minute remaining but fought back with a Victor Oladipo three-pointer and a Butler lay-up to tie the game.

Butler’s 23rd free throw of the night edged Miami into a one-point lead before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s attempted three-pointer to win it for Oklahoma City bounced off the rim.

“We had to make some plays and we did,” Spoelstra added of his team’s last-minute rally.

“It’s just a normal Tuesday night for the Miami Heat. I think this is when we feel most alive, when everything just happens and when all of our competitive juices get out there. That’s the team we all can relate to. That’s the team I like.”

Miami improved to 22-20 with the win while the Thunder fell to 18-23.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid returned from injury to deliver a 36-point performance as the Philadelphia 76ers thrashed the injury-hit Detroit Pistons 147-116.

The 28-year-old Sixers ace had missed three straight games with a minor foot injury heading into Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash in Philadelphia.