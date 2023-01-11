NBA: Jimmy Butler stars as Heat break free-throw record to down Thunder

MIAMI – When Jimmy Butler stepped up to take the Miami Heat’s last free throw against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, he had no idea what was to come and simply wanted to win the game than focus on statistics.
But the forward ended up leading a record-breaking shooting display from the free-throw line as the Heat clinched a 112-111 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory at the FTX Arena.
The Miami talisman finished with a perfect 23-of-23 free throws, including a clutch game-winner with just under 13 seconds remaining.
Butler’s haul was part of a remarkable 40-for-40 free throws made by the Heat, breaking the old record of 39-for-39 made by Utah against Portland in 1982.
He said afterwards he had been oblivious to his team’s record-breaking night from the foul line.
“I had no idea,” he told reporters. “I’m more excited that we won this game by one point.”
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was also unaware of his team’s free-throw record.
“I didn’t realise we hadn’t missed a free throw,” he said. “We’ve been a very good free-throw shooting team all year, but that’s crazy.”
Miami trailed 111-106 with less than a minute remaining but fought back with a Victor Oladipo three-pointer and a Butler lay-up to tie the game.
Butler’s 23rd free throw of the night edged Miami into a one-point lead before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s attempted three-pointer to win it for Oklahoma City bounced off the rim.
“We had to make some plays and we did,” Spoelstra added of his team’s last-minute rally.
“It’s just a normal Tuesday night for the Miami Heat. I think this is when we feel most alive, when everything just happens and when all of our competitive juices get out there. That’s the team we all can relate to. That’s the team I like.”
Miami improved to 22-20 with the win while the Thunder fell to 18-23.
Elsewhere, Joel Embiid returned from injury to deliver a 36-point performance as the Philadelphia 76ers thrashed the injury-hit Detroit Pistons 147-116.
The 28-year-old Sixers ace had missed three straight games with a minor foot injury heading into Tuesday’s Eastern Conference clash in Philadelphia.
But the two-time Most Valuable Player runner-up looked back to his dominant self in just 23 minutes on court as Philadelphia romped to their victory at the Wells Fargo Centre.
Embiid’s points tally came from 12-of-20 shooting, while the Sixers’ big man also chipped in with 11 rebounds and two blocks.
“We didn’t want to mess around,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that we were all together and on the same page that it was going to be a three-quarter game.”
James Harden and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points each while Tobias Harris had 14 points as Philadelphia led from start to finish to improve to 25-15.
Harden’s points tally was part of a second straight triple-double. The 10-time All-Star added 12 rebounds and 15 assists.
After jumping out to a 65-43 half-time lead, the Sixers cut loose in a blizzard of scoring in the third quarter with 42 points before adding 40 more in the fourth.
Philadelphia remain in fifth place in the East, 3.5 games adrift of leaders Boston. Detroit meanwhile are rooted to the foot of the table with a dismal 11-33 record.
In Salt Lake City, Jordan Clarkson’s 32-point performance, including a crucial 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, helped the Utah Jazz upset the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114.
Lauri Markkanen added support with 25 points while Malik Beasley, Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all chipped in with 13 points each.
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell produced another high-scoring performance with 46 points but it was not enough to deny Utah victory. AFP