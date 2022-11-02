NBA: Jimmy Butler, Heat pull away late to top Warriors

MIAMI – Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra celebrated his 52nd birthday on Tuesday with a National Basketball Association (NBA) win, and he was generous in handing out praise for an impressive team performance.

Jimmy Butler put up 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the hosts to a 116-109 victory over champions the Golden State Warriors in a game in which five Heat players got into double figures, including two off the bench.

“We have been working to find a flow with the first unit, and also with the second unit. They really have been working diligently to provide a big-time spark for us and that’s what they did tonight. The entire bench was very inspirational,” said Spoelstra.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry produced his 10th career triple-double with 23 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds. Still, it was their third straight loss.

The Warriors fell to 0-4 (3-5 overall) on the road in part because they could not stop Butler in a couple of crucial situations. The Miami star made the go-ahead three-point play with 1min 48sec left, drawing a foul on Andrew Wiggins for a 112-109 lead. He also made a mid-range jumper with 9.5 seconds left, giving Miami a 114-109 lead.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, who entered the game averaging 19.9 points, was accidentally poked in his left eye by Golden State’s Moses Moody with 6:01 left in the second quarter. He suffered a contusion and did not return, finishing with just two points in 10 minutes.

Miami was also led by reserve guard Max Strus, who scored a game-high 24 points as the Heat halted a two-game losing streak. They got 19 points from Bam Adebayo, 17 points from Duncan Robinson and 13 points and nine assists from Kyle Lowry.

Miami improved to 2-3 at home and 3-5 overall. They also snapped a three-game head-to-head losing streak against the Warriors.

It is early in the season, and Spoelstra said that his side will only get better despite their less-than-ideal start to the campaign.

“I think you have to go through it (tough times) to have confidence, to develop a grit, to develop some mental toughness... that collective resolve. And the only way to really develop it is to go through it. I thought there was really good dialogue (in the team), speaking eye to eye on what we really needed during the course of the game and finding solutions,” he added.

Golden State also got 21 points from Wiggins and 19 points from Klay Thompson, who was rested in the Warriors’ previous game on Sunday.

Miami closed the first quarter on a 20-3 run, taking a 33-24 lead into the second. Curry had eight points on perfect shooting – three-for-three on field goals, including both his three-pointers.