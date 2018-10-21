NBA: Jayson Tatum's six-point run lifts Boston Celtics over New York Knicks

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Jayson Tatum scored all six points for Boston in the final minute on Saturday (Oct 20) and finished with a team-high 24 points as the visiting Celtics held off the New York Knicks for a 103-101 victory.

He also had 14 rebounds for the Celtics, who have won two of three to open the National Basketball Association season.

Marcus Morris and Kyrie Irving had 16 points apiece for Boston while Aron Baynes and Terry Rozier had 10 points each.

Tim Hardaway Jr scored 24 points, and Enes Kanter had a double-double (17 points, 15 rebounds) for the Knicks, who have dropped two of three. Trey Burke added 11 points.

The last-minute loss was the second in as many nights for New York, who fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 107-105, on Friday, when Hardaway missed the potential game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

In Chicago, Ish Smith made a finger roll with 5.4 seconds remaining, giving the Detroit Pistons a 118-116 victory over the Bulls.

In Miami, Kemba Walker scored 39 points and hit a free throw with 0.5 sec remaining to give the Charlotte Hornets a bizarre 113-112 win over the Heat.

In Philadelphia, J.J. Redick's eighth three-pointer was the decisive basket with 17 seconds remaining as the 76ers notched a 116-115 victory over the Orlando Magic.

In Washington, Kyle Lowry had 28 points and 12 assists and the Toronto Raptors held off a late rally by the hosts to beat the Wizards 117-113.

In Indianapolis, Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 25 points - one of nine Pacers in double figures - and added four steals as Indiana cruised to a 132-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.