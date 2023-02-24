NBA: Jayson Tatum lifts Celtics over Pacers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS - Jayson Tatum scored the final four points of overtime to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Indiana Pacers 142-138 in a National Basketball Association game here on Thursday night.

He had 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the victory. He broke a 138-138 tie by making two free throws with 56.2 seconds remaining and then scored the game’s final basket after collecting an offensive rebound with 10.4 seconds to play.

Jaylen Brown added 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who improved their record to 4-5 in overtime games. Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench to score 24 points in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him to the Celtics in the offseason. Brogdon made nine of his 12 field goal attempts, including five of six three-pointers.

Myles Turner connected a career-high eight three-pointers and tied a career high 40 with points for the Pacers, who made 22 treys in the game. Turner made eight of 10 shots from behind the arc.

Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points and 14 assists, but missed a long three-point attempt at the end of regulation with the teams tied 125-125.

The Celtics led 34-31 after one quarter and 68-58 at half-time. Boston outrebounded Indiana 28-13 in the first half and led by 16 following an Al Horford tip-in that made it 62-46 with 3min 18sec remaining in the second quarter.

The Pacers erased their 10-point half-time deficit by opening the third quarter on a 13-2 spurt, capped by a Haliburton jumper that put Indiana in front 71-70 with 9:27 left in the quarter. Although Indiana made eight three-pointers in the third, the Pacers trailed 100-97 entering the fourth.

Thursday’s match-up was the second of three meetings between Boston and Indiana this season. The Pacers won the first game 117-112 in Boston on Dec 21. The third game will be in Boston on March 24.

In Cleveland, Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season as the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Cavaliers 115-109.

In Philadelphia, James Harden had 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Joel Embiid threw down a clutch dunk with 23.3 seconds left and the 76ers rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 110-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 26 points in the third quarter and the Raptors held on to defeat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 115-110.

Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and a career-best 18 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won three in a row. REUTERS