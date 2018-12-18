NBA: James Harden drops 47 points against Jazz, Kevin Durant leads Warriors with 23

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - James Harden carried the load down the stretch once again as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to four games with a 102-97 National Basketball Association victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Monday (Dec 17).

He scored a game-high 47 points and contributed six rebounds, five assists and five steals as Houston (15-14) climbed above .500 for the first time since Nov 23.

After Utah pulled even at 94-94 on a Rudy Gobert tip-in with 1min 59sec remaining, Harden sank a three-pointer when Ricky Rubio and Royce O'Neale dropped under a screen set by Chris Paul.

After Harden added two free throws, Utah cut the deficit to 99-97 on three Donovan Mitchell free throws with 35 seconds to go.

With 13.3 seconds left, Harden then buried another three-pointer with Rubio defending, producing the final margin. Mitchell led the Jazz with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Andre Iguodala returned from a three-game absence to hit two second-quarter three-pointers, helping the Golden State Warriors pull away from the Memphis Grizzlies in Oakland with a 110-93 triumph.

Kevin Durant had 23 points, Stephen Curry 20 and Klay Thompson and Jonas Jerebko 16 apiece for the Warriors, who won for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Omri Casspi, a member of Golden State's championship team last season, had a team-high 20 points for the Grizzlies, who found out shortly before game time that star point guard Mike Conley would be unavailable due to a sore hamstring.