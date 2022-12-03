NBA: James, Davis propel Lakers past Bucks, Heat cool off Celtics

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James hit another National Basketball Association (NBA) milestone on Friday as he and Anthony Davis fuelled the Los Angeles Lakers’ hard-fought 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

James scored 28 points and handed out 11 assists – passing former Lakers great Magic Johnson for sixth on the NBA’s all-time assists list. He now has 10,144 career assists.

Los Angeles weathered a late Bucks surge to emerge with the victory in coach Darvin Ham’s return to the city where he won a title in 2021 as an assistant to coach Mike Budenholzer.

“It means a lot, obviously,” James said of his record.

“The way Magic approached the game, it was very infectious. His teammates loved playing with him because of the joy he played with and the ability to pass the ball and get other guys involved.

“He was always excited about seeing his teammates be great. I always admired that in him. What’s even more humbling and super duper cool is the fact that I’m doing it in a Laker uniform and knowing how much Magic means to the Laker franchise.”

It was also close in Boston, where Miami star Jimmy Butler returned from a seven-game injury absence and helped the Heat grab a 120-116 overtime victory that snapped the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics’ 10-game home winning streak.

In Milwaukee, the Lakers delivered arguably their best victory of the season. Davis scored 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Russell Westbrook added 15 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

“Team effort,” Davis said. “We played for a full 48 minutes tonight, competing, taking punches. We withstood their run.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and Jrue Holiday added 28 points for the Bucks, who had All-Star forward Khris Middleton for the first time this season after his recovery from off-season wrist surgery.

The Lakers led by 14 in the first half and by 10 in the third, but the fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle featuring half a dozen lead changes.

A Davis dunk after a James steal put the Lakers up 132-127 with just over a minute remaining.

Brook Lopez pulled the Bucks within three but Grayson Allen and Holiday both missed three-pointers in the waning seconds.

“It was awesome to see everybody coming together and competing against that team,” Ham said.

“The focus, the attention to detail... everybody being engaged. This just can’t be a one-game thing.

“This is something we have to do every time we step on the floor.”