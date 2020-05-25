NBA in talks with Disney on restart

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) revealed on Saturday they are in "exploratory" talks with Disney about a late-July restart at their Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

League spokesman Mike Bass corroborated earlier reports that negotiations to stage the remainder of the regular season - there are as many as 18 games left for some teams - as well as the play-offs at the entertainment complex.

He said: "The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved."

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and, since then, it has been working to secure a "campus environment" so that the competition can safely resume.

The league has a board of governors virtual meeting set for Friday and the call is expected to provide additional details for players and coaches on plans to proceed with the restart.

While Las Vegas had also been mentioned as a potential host, Disney's flagship resort was always considered the front runner due to its readiness.

The 89-hectare ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which is part of the resort, has three arenas and 24,000 hotel rooms. It is fit for broadcast and is a secure private property that can limit access to approved personnel only, allowing the league to recommence play in a closed-door environment.

The complex previously hosted the Junior NBA World Championships and Major League Soccer is also looking at using the facility at the same time as the NBA.

There are, however, still plenty of issues to resolve before the season can resume, including whether the league will play the rest of the regular season or go straight into play-offs as well as the conducting of mass Covid-19 tests for players, staff and vested parties.

But one issue involving foreign NBA stars returning back to the US has been resolved, after acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said they will exempted from entry bans imposed because of the pandemic.

Travellers from China, Iran and most of Europe are barred from flying into America, but the likes of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is at home in Slovenia, will not be subject to the restrictions.

The other sports covered by the exemption include Major League Baseball, golf's PGA and LPGA Tours, tennis' ATP and WTA Tours and the National Hockey League.

The exemption applies to the sporting leagues' essential staff, spouses and dependants.

