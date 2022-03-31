NBA: Heat take control in fourth quarter, defeat Celtics 106-98

Kyle Lowry (centre) shoots the ball during the second half at TD Garden in Massachusetts on March 30, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, and Kyle Lowry added 23 points as the Miami Heat defeated the host Boston Celtics, 106-98, in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday night (March 30).

Bam Adebayo added 17 points and a team-high 12 rebounds as Miami outscored Boston 27-15 in the fourth quarter.

Miami (49-28) kept their narrow one-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston (47-30) and the Philadelphia 76ers both trail Miami by two games.

The Celtics, who still won the season series against Miami, 2-1, got 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Jaylen Brown. Teammate Jayson Tatum added 23 points and six assists.

Also for Boston, Al Horford had a game-high 15 rebounds, and Marcus Smart had a team-high eight assists. Smart was ejected with 10.8 seconds left in the game.

Boston used a 9-0 run to end the first quarter with a 29-25 lead. That run was interrupted by Miami's Tyler Herro, who hit a three-pointer at the quarter buzzer.

The Celtics had an 8-0 advantage on points off turnovers, and they got 11 points from Brown.

Miami closed the second quarter on a 9-1 run, taking a 53-52 lead into half-time.

In the third quarter, Miami stretched their lead to 69-58 with 7min 51sec left. But Boston responded with a 16-0 run and finished the quarter with an 83-79 advantage.

Miami fell behind 90-85 with 7:43 left in the fourth, but the Heat went on a 17-6 run to take control of the game with 1:43 left.

After a Tatum layup, Boston were trailing 102-98. Then, with 33.6 seconds left, Miami's Max Strus drew an offensive foul on Tatum. Boston challenged, but the call stood after a video review.

"It felt like a play-off game," Strus said after the game.

For the game, Miami shot 48.1 per cent, including 13-for-34 on three-pointers.

Boston outscored Miami in the paint, 48-34, but the Celtics shot just 41.2 per cent from the floor, including 11-for-37 on three-pointers.

