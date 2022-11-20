NBA: Hawks swoop in overtime for victory over Raptors

ATLANTA – Trae Young scored 33 points and lofted a pass from midcourt to rookie A.J. Griffin for the game-winning alley-oop lay-up at the buzzer in the Atlanta Hawks’ 124-122 National Basketball Association (NBA) overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Young handed out 12 assists for the Hawks, who shook off a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and avenged their defeat by the Raptors in October.

Despite a slew of injury absences that included key contributor Pascal Siakam, Toronto led 108-101 with 2:36 remaining in the fourth quarter at the State Farm Arena.

The Hawks responded with a 10-0 run to take a two-point lead with less than a minute remaining, and Raptors guard Scottie Barnes missed a putback attempt at the buzzer that would have won it.

Griffin played 30 minutes off the bench and scored eight of his 17 points in overtime, his driving floater with 1:58 to play giving Atlanta a 118-115 lead.

“He plays with a lot of poise and made some big shots tonight,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said of the 19-year-old.

The Hawks were up 120-117 after Young’s lay-up with 28.2 seconds remaining, but the Raptors – with the help of a dunk by OG Anunoby – had it knotted at 122-122 with 3.8 seconds left.

On the ensuing inbounds, Young got the ball at half court and fired an arching pass to Griffin under the basket for a wide-open winner.

“He saw the ending. I was in the right place at the right time. I had a feeling they were going to pressure up. I saw it and broke early. I said, ‘I’ll just sneak up behind them’. That’s exactly what happened,” said a beaming Griffin, who delighted in the celebratory ice-water dousing he got from his teammates after the win.

The Hawks were also backed up by 22 points from De’Andre Hunter, 18 points and 14 rebounds from Clint Capela and 17 points from Dejounte Murray.

“We just get playing, kept fighting,” Young said.

“It’s a long game. They went on runs. We went on runs, we went on runs. It’s a long game, so you can’t stop at any time of it. We knew we had a chance to get back in the game. We just kept playing.”

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 28 points. He also matched his season high with 11 rebounds. Anunoby scored 27 points, Thaddeus Young scored 18 points with nine rebounds and reserve Malachi Flynn added 17.

“It’s a little hard, but it’s nothing we can’t withstand,” Raptors forward Thaddeus Young.

“We were short-handed, but we still had a chance to win the game. We just have to make sure we execute down the stretch.”