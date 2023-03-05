NBA: Harden dazzles as Sixers comeback snaps Milwaukee 16-game streak

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks’ 16-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association (NBA) came to an end on Saturday, after James Harden scored 38 points and spearheaded a dramatic late comeback as the Philadelphia 76ers clinched a 133-130 road victory.

A titanic battle between the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks and third-placed Sixers lived up to the billing, with Philadelphia fighting back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to pull off a superb win at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

While the Sixers’ Joel Embiid finished with 31 points and Tyrese Maxey added 26, Harden was the undeniable driving force of a pulsating late rally that took Philadelphia to victory.

The 10-time NBA All-Star poured in 21 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as his team outscored Milwaukee 48-31 in the final frame.

Harden also laid on 10 assists and hauled down nine rebounds in a fine all-round performance.

“He was fantastic, big shot after big shot, he led the comeback – he was just James Harden,” Embiid said of his teammate.

Harden paid tribute to Embiid after arguably the best offensive display from the duo since they joined forces at Philadelphia in 2022.

“We’ve figured it out, he’s the lead scorer and we try to give him the ball and give him shots,” he said.

“One game at a time, we try to get better quarter by quarter and just keep pushing into the post-season.”

Milwaukee were left ruing a late collapse that seemed improbable as the Bucks surged clear late in the game, leading 95-77 with only 2min 41sec left in the third quarter.

The Sixers trimmed the gap to 14 points by the start of the fourth, and then went on a 15-2 run to transform the contest.

Harden set up Embiid for a three-pointer to put Philadelphia 127-125 ahead with 42 seconds remaining and the Sixers closed out the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee scorers with 34 points and 13 rebounds, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday recorded 26 points each and Grayson Allen had 20.

The Bucks remain top of the East with a 45-18 record, half a game ahead of Boston. Philadelphia improved to 41-22.