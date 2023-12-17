NBA-Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar to have surgery after breaking hip

FILE PHOTO: May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Former Los Angeles Lakers centre and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will undergo surgery on Saturday after breaking his hip following a fall at a concert.

The 76-year-old, who won six championships and has a record six MVP titles, was the NBA's all-time leading scorer until Lebron James surpassed his record in February.

"Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem suffered an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will be undergoing surgery today," his business partner Deborah Morales said in a statement on X.

"We are all deeply grateful for all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem at the scene and the incredible medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now." REUTERS

