NBA: Giannis scores career-high 55 to ignite Bucks over Wizards

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo does not mind being a “boring” player, as long as he can help his team win.

On Tuesday night, the forward scored a career-high 55 points to spark the Milwaukee Bucks in a revenge victory over Washington 123-113, while Boston – the National Basketball Association (NBA) leaders – were upset at Oklahoma City.

Greek star Antetokounmpo, who missed a 118-95 loss on Sunday to Washington with knee soreness, added 10 rebounds and seven assists in the triumph, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter to stomp the Wizards.

The 28-year-old, who made 20-of-33 from the floor and 15 of 16 free throws, scored 12 straight Bucks points late to snuff a Washington rally attempt.

“I’m just trying to make good decisions, try to be aggressive throughout the whole game and at the end of the day, we try to win games,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We’re playing good basketball. We defended really well. And I’m just trying to do whatever I can for the team to get a W.”

Antetokounmpo became only the fourth player in NBA history with three consecutive games of at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, joining Russell Westbrook, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

He credited extra work on his free-throw accuracy with a boost in his recent scoring.

“That’s what I do, I work,” said Antetokounmpo. “A lot of people think my game is boring but I’m just trying to do better, trying to do whatever it takes to help my team win.

“At the end of the day I’ve got to get better at the free-throw line and I’m just trying to put some extra work there, find my teammates, create some open threes and try to attack in the paint as much as I can.”

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez added 21 points and 12 rebounds while reserve Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, several of whom poured water on Antetokounmpo after the game in celebration.

“This is what basketball is about,” Antetokounmpo added. “This is what winning is about. We have a great team. We play together. We do it on the floor together. That’s what Milwaukee is about and I’m glad to be on a team like that.”