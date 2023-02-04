NBA: Five ejected in Magic v Timberwolves brawl, Suns shock Celtics

MINNESOTA – Five players were tossed from Orlando’s win at Minnesota on Friday as the second National Basketball Association (NBA) brawl in as many days overshadowed Phoenix’s upset of the league-leading Boston Celtics.

The wild scenes in Minneapolis erupted in the third quarter in front of the Orlando bench with an exchange between Orlando’s Mo Bamba and Minnesota’s Austin Rivers.

Bamba, Orlando’s 2.13m tall centre, left his seat and traded punches with Rivers, sparking a scrum that had security trying to separate players.

It ended with Bamba and Rivers ejected along with Orlando point guard Jalen Suggs and Minnesota’s Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.

“When someone gets up like that and gets in your face it can go one of two ways,” Rivers said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

“He threw a punch and it missed. And then Suggs, I think, grabbed me by my neck. That’s a big no-no.

“I feel bad that I got thrown out of a game and I feel like I let my team down and in the process, two other important players for our team got thrown out as well.”

Minnesota coach Chris Finch was unhappy that there were more Timberwolves players ejected and said that it was “pretty egregious” that Bamba just came off the bench and threw a punch.

Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley missed the start of the incident.

“I turned and looked back and it was just a lot of guys trying to pull guys away from each other and trying to keep our guys on the bench,” he said.

The incident came a day after Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell were tossed from a game after a shoving match that followed Brooks’ blow to Mitchell’s groin.