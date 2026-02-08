NBA finalises competitors for Slam Dunk, Shooting Stars competitions

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LOS ANGELES - Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson will attempt to follow in his father’s footsteps when he competes in the NBA’s All-Star Slam Dunk competition on Feb 14.

The son of two-time Slam Dunk champion Jason Richardson, who won the event in 2002 and 2003, will be one of four competitors officially named for the event.

The younger Richardson will compete against San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Carter Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers 7-foot centre Jaxson Hayes and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

All four players will be making their All-Star Slam Dunk debut.

The NBA also announced the teams for the Shooting Stars competition on Feb 14.

The teams are comprised of two NBA players and one league legend.

Team All-Star will consist of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City Thunder centre Chet Holmgren and three-time All-Star Richard Hamilton.

Team Cameron will be comprised of the following Duke alums: Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson, Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel and Corey Maggette.

Team Harper will consist of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr and sons Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs) and Ron Harper Jr (Boston Celtics).

Team Knicks is comprised of All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns along with Allan Houston. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA