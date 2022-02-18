NBA: Embiid scores 42pts as Sixers down Bucks, while Mavs' Doncic has 49 in win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Joel Embiid scored 42 points to win his personal duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Philadelphia 76ers scored a 123-120 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA league on Thursday (Feb 17).

After a humiliating 135-87 loss to Boston on Tuesday, the Sixers roared back to life with a gutsy win over the National Basketball Association (NBA) champions in Milwaukee.

Embiid enhanced his MVP credentials with another dominant performance for Philadelphia in the final game before the All-Star break.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' scoring with 32 points, while Jrue Holiday had 24 and Khris Middleton 19.

But the victory went to Embiid and the Sixers (35-23) in a game that saw the lead change hands 15 times.

Cameroonian star Embiid, who will turn out for Kevin Durant's All-Star line-up this weekend, said the Sixers had been determined to make a statement after Tuesday's mauling by Boston.

"It sucked... we learnt a lot from that," Embiid said.

"Tonight we had to get back to our game and send a message."

The Sixers also relished another battle with Antetokounmpo.

"These kind of match-ups are always fun, battling against a great player," Embiid said.

The Sixers' victory also came without new recruit James Harden, who is expected to be fit after the All-Star break. Embiid is looking forward to welcoming him into the fold after his blockbuster move from Brooklyn.

"I'm excited about it, I'm excited for us to be healthy," he said.

"I've got to keep doing what I've been doing and I'm sure my teammates are going to follow. We're excited about what we can accomplish."

Doncic dominates