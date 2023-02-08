NBA: Eight facts about record scorer LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the most iconic basketball stars of all time, nicknamed “King James” and considered by many to be the “face of the NBA”. On Tuesday night in California, he became the NBAs’ all-time scoring leader, surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

1. One of the most accomplished basketball players of all time

James has won four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards and three All-Star MVP awards. In addition, he has also won two Olympic golds. He competed in 10 NBA Finals, the third most of all time, including eight Finals consecutively from 2011 to 2018.

He has been named an NBA All-Star 19 times, tying him with Abdul-Jabbar for most selections in NBA history.

2. A difficult childhood

James was born in 1984 to Gloria Marie James, who was 16. His father Anthony McClelland was not involved in his life. Growing up, his family often moved from apartment to apartment in Akron while his mother struggled to find a steady job. She soon realised that her son needed to live in a more stable family environment.

Aged eight, James was playing pee wee football for the South Side Rangers, a team coached by Frank Walker. It was Walker’s family who suggested that he move in with them while his mother worked to get back on her feet. Walker was also the one to convince James to join his first recreation-league basketball team, the Summit Lake Community Center Hornets.

3. Varsity football in high school

In high school, James played varsity football for St.Vincent-St. Mary High School for two full seasons, and was considered the No. 1 football prospect in Ohio. He was recruited to play football and offered scholarships by several notable colleges, including Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Despite just two seasons of playing varsity football, James still ranks seventh in his high school’s history with 27 career touchdowns and earned all-state honours in both his full seasons.