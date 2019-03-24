NBA: Doncic notches triple-double as Mavs pound Warriors, Wade's strong finish leads Heat past Wizards

(REUTERS) - Luka Doncic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Dallas Mavericks exploded for 74 first-half points on Saturday (March 23) night in a shocking 126-91 demolition of the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California.

Dirk Nowitzki bombed in five three-pointers, while Doncic and Maxi Kleber buried four apiece as the Mavericks hit 21 shots from beyond the arc, one shy of their franchise record, and outscored the two-time defending NBA champions 63-12 on threes.

The loss came on the front end of a home back-to-back for the Warriors, who chose to rest Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston and Andrew Bogut.

The 35-point margin of defeat was the largest of the season at home for Golden State, which previously had been blown out at home by Boston by 33 points, Oklahoma City by 28, the Los Angeles Lakers by 26, Milwaukee by 25 and Toronto by 20.

In another game, Dwyane Wade scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards 113-108.

Miami (36-37) are fighting to hold on to the Eastern Conference's final play-off spot, and this victory gave the Heat a one-game edge over idle Orlando (35-38). The two teams will meet on Tuesday in Miami.

Wade played in Washington for the last time, and the crowd gave him a huge ovation when he entered late in the first quarter.

Balanced scoring proved crucial for Miami as six players finished in double figures. Dion Waiters was right behind Wade with 19 points.

Against the Warriors, veteran Nowitzki scored 10 of the game's first 16 points, helping Dallas take command immediately with a 14-2 lead.

Doncic hit his first three three-pointers and Kleber his first two, helping the Mavericks go up by as many as 19 points in the first period.

Dallas scored 37 points in each of the first two quarters to go up 74-46 by half-time, then coasted home as Warriors coach Steve Kerr sat his top players alongside Curry with another game coming up Sunday night against Detroit.

Doncic finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, all game-highs, in 27 minutes. He also found time for three steals.

Nowitzki finished with 21 points, helping the Mavericks earn a four-game split in their season series against the Warriors with their first win at Golden State since April 2012.

Ryan Broekhoff chipped in with 17 points, Kleber 16, Trey Burke 13 and Jalen Brunson 11 for Dallas, who had lost their past 12 games at Golden State.

The Mavericks outshot the Warriors 53 per cent to 40 en route to snapping a three-game losing streak.

The 35-point margin of victory was Dallas' third-largest of the season. The Mavericks had a 50-point win over Utah and a 38-pointer over Charlotte.

Kevin Durant had 25 points in 29 minutes for the Warriors, who had won four of their previous five games, with the victories coming by a total of 57 points.

Durant missed all eight of his three-point attempts, as Golden State shot just 4-for-30 as a team.

DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points and Kevon Looney 12 for Golden State.

Starting in place of Curry on his 26th birthday, Quinn Cook had a team-high seven assists and a team-high-tying six rebounds to go with seven points.

Elsewhere, Rudy Gobert notched a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds and six other teammates scored in double figures to boost the visiting Utah Jazz to a 114-83 rout of the Chicago Bulls.

And Karl-Anthony Towns totalled 33 points and 23 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves halted a nine-game road losing streak by dominating the third quarter in a 112-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.